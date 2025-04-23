Pahalgam terror attack: Janasena to observe three-day mourning

Amaravati, Apr 23 (PTI) The Janasena Party on Wednesday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 people were brutally killed and the party chief Pawan Kalyan announced a three-day mourning across the state.

Janasena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed deep grief over the attack. He announced a three-day mourning on behalf of the party across Andhra Pradesh and directed that the party flags be flown at half-mast, according to a party statement.

Candlelight vigils will be held across the state, every evening during these three days, the statement added.

"Terrorism has no place in a civil society. We stand united and resolved in grief," Pawan Kalyan stated, calling the attack inhuman and intolerable.

On Friday, human chains will be formed in protest against terrorism, expressing solidarity with victims and reaffirming Jana Sena's commitment to peace, the statement added.