Pahalgam terror attack: Kerala man's body brought to home town

Kochi, Apr 23 (PTI) The mortal remains of Edappally native N Ramachandran, who was gunned down by terrorists in Kashmir's Pahalgam, were brought to his home town on Wednesday night, official sources said.

Ramachandran (65) was on holiday in Kashmir with his wife, daughter, and grandchildren when the attack took place on Tuesday.

Ministers, MLAs, MPs, political leaders and officials received the mortal remains at Nedumbassery Airport, they said.

State Agriculture Minister P Prasad, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Tourism Suresh Gopi, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan, BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Lok Sabha MP Hibi Eden, district collector and other officials were among those who arrived at the airport to receive the body and paid their homages.

Several family members, friends and activists of various political parties also gathered and paid their homage to the remains kept at the airport for some time.

The crowd raised slogans against terrorism.

Ramachandran's wife, daughter and grandchildren reportedly accompanied the body.

The elderly man was shot dead in front of his daughter, family sources said.

Ramachandran's body would be kept in the mortuary of a private hospital here, they said.

The mortal remains will be kept for public homage at Changampuzha Park on Friday and later taken to his residence for final rituals.

The cremation will be held in Edappally, they added. PTI LGK ROH