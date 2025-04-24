Pahalgam terror attack: Macron, Netanyahu, Meloni dial PM Modi

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) French President Emmanuel Macron, Jordan's King Abdullah II, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Thursday dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed their solidarity with India over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

The barbarism displayed in the terror attack is totally unacceptable, Macron said during his phone conversation with Modi, according to external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke to Modi and conveyed condolences to the families of the victims.

In his phone conversation with Modi, Ishiba said terrorism cannot be justified.

"Both leaders emphasised that terrorism is a grave threat to humanity. Those who believe in democracy should stand united in the fight against terrorism," Jaiswal said.

Modi "shared assessment of the cross border terror attack and India's resolve to deal with it firmly and decisively", he said.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in Tuesday's terror attack that triggered widespread outrage within India and abroad.

Macron conveyed his personal condolences on the "brutal killing" of innocent people in the heinous terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Jaiswal said in a social media post.

"He strongly condemned the attack and expressed full support and solidarity with the people of India adding that this kind of barbarism is totally unacceptable," Jaiswal said.

The prime minister thanked him for his message of support and conveyed India's strong resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice, he added.

Jaiswal said Meloni strongly condemned the terrible terror attack on Indian soil and conveyed her thoughts and prayers for the victims.

"She expressed full support of Italy in the fight against terrorism. PM Modi appreciated her call and the clear message of support against terrorism and those behind it," he said.

"India and Italy will continue to work together including in international platforms to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts," Jaiswal added.

The external affairs ministry spokesperson said the Jordan King strongly condemned the "ghastly" terror attack and conveyed sincere condolences at the loss of innocent lives.

"He said that terrorism should be rejected in all its forms and manifestations and there can be no justification," Jaiswal said.

In a post on X, Netanyahu said he expressed condolences to the people of India following the "Islamic terrorist attack in Kashmir".

"Prime Minister Modi thanked me for sharing in India's grief and emphasized that our two countries stand shoulder to shoulder in the critical fight against murderous terrorism," he said.

"We also discussed advancing the Transport and Communications Corridor initiative, which will connect Asia ' via Saudi Arabia and Israel -- to the European continent," he said.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to German Chancellor Jens PlÃ¶tner.

"Pleased to meet Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to German Chancellor Jens Jens Plotner today," Jaishankar said in a social media post.

"Appreciate Germany's expression of solidarity on the recent terrorist attack in India," he said. PTI MPB ZMN