Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi asks Shah to take suitable steps, visit J&K

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah following a terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and asked him to take all suitable steps to deal with the situation.

Modi, official sources said, has asked Shah to visit the Union Territory.

Terrorists struck the prime tourist location of Pahalgham in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, killing multiple people and injuring at least 20.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said the death toll is being ascertained. "This attack is much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years," he said in a post on X.