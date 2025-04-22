Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi to cut short visit to Saudi Arabia

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading home on Tuesday night from Jeddah as he has decided to cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia in view of the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, official sources said.

PM Modi skipped the official dinner hosted by Saudi Arabia and has decided to cut short his visit, they said.

He will leave for India tonight, the sources said.

While he was originally scheduled to return on Wednesday night, he will now arrive in India early Wednesday morning.

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The 26 dead included two foreigners and two locals, a high ranking official said without getting into details.

The toll is still being ascertained, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said while describing the terror attack as "much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years".

Earlier, Modi strongly condemned the terror attack and said those behind the "heinous act" will be brought to justice.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," he said in a social media post.

"Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," he said.