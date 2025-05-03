Pahalgam terror attack: Police carry out searches at multiple locations in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 3 (PTI) Police on Saturday carried out searches at multiple locations in the city here as part of a clampdown on the terror ecosystem in the wake of the Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead.

A spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Police said they have intensified searches across multiple locations in the city, with the aim to dismantle the terror-supporting infrastructure in the district.

He said the searches were part of the continuing action against terrorist associates of proscribed outfits and in furtherance of the investigation into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The spokesperson said the searches were conducted at five places in the city.

The searches were carried out in accordance with proper legal procedures, in the presence of executive magistrates and independent witnesses and under the supervision of officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, he said.

The searches were conducted to seize arms, documents, digital devices etc., with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the country's security, he added.

This decisive police action aims at dismantling the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in anti-national and criminal activities, the spokesperson said.

He said the Srinagar Police remains committed to maintaining peace and security in the city, adding that any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22. PTI SSB RC