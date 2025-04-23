Pahalgam terror attack: Political parties in J-K support call for shutdown on Wednesday

Srinagar, Apr 22 (PTI) Various organisations called for a shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to protest the terror attack in Pahalgam resort in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Supporting the bandh call, the ruling National Conference said, "On the instruction of the Party President, JKNC joins the collective call for a bandh in strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. We appeal to the people of J&K to ensure the 'hartal' called by religious and social leaders is a complete success." Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and Peoples' Conference president Sajad Lone announced support for the bandh call given by Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Jammu Bar Association, while Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also called for a shutdown on Wednesday.

"The Chamber & Bar Association Jammu has called for a complete shutdown tomorrow in protest against the horrific militant attack on tourists. I appeal all Kashmiris to unite in solidarity to support this bandh as a mark of respect for the innocent lives lost in the brutal assault in Pahalgam," Mehbooba said on X.

She said this isn't just an attack on a select few, "it is an attack on all of us".

"We stand together in grief and outrage & strongly support this shutdown to condemn the massacre of innocents," Mufti added.

Lone, the Peoples' Conference chief, also supported the shutdown call.

"I appeal to people of Kashmir to express their outrage in whatever form against the brutal killings in Pahalgam. I personally support a shutdown by business and travel associations and silent protests across all villages and towns," he said.

Mirwaiz, who also heads Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of several religious bodies, appealed to the people of J-K to protest the heinous crime by marking a shutdown on Wednesday.

"Whoever kills an innocent soul, it is as if he had slain mankind entirely (Al Quran). Another day of carnage in the blood soaked history of Kashmir when visiting tourists in a most gruesome manner are mercilessly killed," the Mirwaiz said.

"Such gruesomeness is abhorred in Islam, which is essentially a religion of peace and goodwill, and against all human ethics. The Islamic fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir through Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU) in support and solidarity with the bereaved families of those killed appeal to people of Jammu Kashmir to peacefully protest this heinous crime tomorrow by a shutdown," he added.

Several organisations, including trade bodies, have also called for a bandh on Wednesday to protest the attack.

Meanwhile, the Private Schools' Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) expressed deep anguish and unequivocal condemnation of the heinous terrorist attack.

As a mark of respect and solidarity with the victims and their families, PSAJK has announced the closure of all private schools across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. PSAJK president G N Var said, "We strongly condemn the terrorist attack at Pahalgam and stand in unwavering solidarity with the bereaved families. The closure of schools is a symbolic gesture to express our collective grief and outrage and to reaffirm our commitment to peace and humanity." PTI SSB KVK KVK