Pahalgam terror attack: Protest held in MP's Chhatarpur, Pakistan flag torched

Chhatarpur, Apr 24 (PTI) Several hundred persons from various citizens' groups held a protest in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh against Tuesday's terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 tourists from across the country were brutally gunned down.

During the protest, which was held on Wednesday night, a Pakistan flag was torched amid sloganeering against the neighbouring country for harbouring and backing terrorists. They also lit candles at Chhatrasal Square for those who were killed in the attack.

"Every Indian is deeply saddened by the Pahalgam attack. Unarmed and innocent people enjoying their holidays were brutally killed. We want the Centre to kill 50 terrorists for every tourist who was murdered in the Pahalgam attack. The counter attack should be so fierce that it shakes such outfits to the core, " said MP BJP executive committee member Pushpendra Pratap Singh, who took part in the protest.

He said Pakistan's involvement in the attack is clear as it came just days after Asif Munir, the army chief of the neighbouring country, spoke about Kashmir and had drawn a distinction between Hindus and Muslims.

"The protesters included senior citizens, members of pensioners' associations and citizens' outfits. We burnt the Pakistan national flag," he said. PTI COR LAL BNM