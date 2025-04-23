Pahalgam terror attack: Protests, candle light marches across country

New Delhi/Srinagar, Apr 23 (PTI) A wave of protests swept Jammu and Kashmir and other states on Wednesday against the Pahalgam massacre, with political parties as well as religious and social organisations asserting that such acts were against Islamic teachings and calling for unity in the face of the challenge posed by terrorists and their backers.

Slogans against Pakistan were raised, its effigies and flags were burnt as the anger over the killing of innocents spilled onto streets, while candlelight marches were taken out by people from all walks of life to express solidarity with the victims.

In Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a candlelight vigil at Jantar Mantar while the Congress' youth wing held a candle march at its Raisina Road office. Several traders' associations across the national capital also joined in the condemnation, holding protests with black ribbons tied around their arms. They announced a Delhi Bandh on April 25 and held a candlelight march.

At Jawaharlal Nehru University, all major student unions -- the RSS-backed ABVP, Congress-affiliated NSUI, and the left-leaning AISF -- came together for a joint candle march inside the campus to condemn the attack.

Members of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) take part in a candlelight vigil to pay respects and demand justice for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, at Jantar Mantar, Kashmir observed a shutdown against the terror act in the Valley for the first time in 35 years as political parties, cutting across ideological differences, denounced the killings.

The iconic clock tower popularly known as 'Ghanta Ghar' in Srinagar became the centre of protests as political parties including NC and PDP took out marches from their office which culminated at the historic square at Lal Chowk.

"This should not happen -- not in the name of Kashmir and not in the name of Islam. Islamic teachings value human life to the point that taking an innocent life is akin to killing the entire humanity," Haji Bashir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Srinagar city, told PTI.

Several Muslim organisations, both jointly and individually, took out protest marches in Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar, Banihal and Udhampur.

"We condemn this attack. It is un-Islamic. Islam does not allow innocents to be killed. We want the government to take stern action against the culprits," said Aijaz Khan, a leader.

At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in the terror attack on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Palagam, with some eyewitnesses claiming that they were targeted for being non-Muslims.

Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU) -- an amalgam of several religious bodies -- which is headed by Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq -- joined the shutdown on Wednesday.

The Jammu region also witnessed massive anti-Pakistan protests where the participants burnt effigies of Pakistan and raised slogans demanding a fitting reply to the neighbouring country, terrorists and their supporters in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Punjab units of BJP and Congress held separate protests in Chandigarh.

This terrorist attack is not only the murder of innocent people but also a direct attack on the peace, trade and tourism in Kashmir, said former Gujarat chief minister and BJP's Punjab affairs in-charge Vijay Rupani who led the party demonstration.

Congress' Punjab unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the central government should give a befitting reply to Pakistan at whose behest innocent Indian citizens have been killed.

In Punjab's Ludhiana, an effigy of terrorism was burnt by Muslims in the city outside the historic Jama Masjid. Shahi Imam of Punjab, Maulana Muhammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, who was leading the protest, strongly condemned the terrorist attack and called it cowardly and a shameful act.

In Phagwara, a large number of activists of right-wing Hindu outfits burnt Pakistan's national flag as well as an effigy of the Pakistan government.

In Hoshiarpur, senior BJP leader and party's national vice president Avinash Rai Khanna said Pakistan must be given a fitting response.

"There is no place for terrorism in today's world. The brutal killing of innocent tourists in Pahalgam is not just an attack on India but on humanity," he said addressing protesters.

In Himachal Pradesh, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur participated in a protest held in Kullu. Similar protests were also held across the state including the state's capital Shimla, Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district, and Mandi.

In Shimla, the protest was led by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) outside the DC office. In Mandi, students under the banner of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a demonstration demanding strict action against the terrorists.

"The entire country must unite to eliminate these anti-national forces," Chirag Thakur, ABVP's regional coordinator said.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal organised protests in several other states including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

In Uttar Pradesh, several organisations including Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha and AIMIM took out protest marches.

“We want a response even bigger than Uri and Balakot. Patience has a limit,” Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha spokesperson BK Sharma ‘Hanuman’ said.

In a separate protest, workers of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by City President Manmohan Gama, held a demonstration and burnt effigies of Pakistan’s Prime Minister.

In Lucknow, people took part in a candlelight march from Ghantaghar to Rumi Gate to pay respects to the victims.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and several other BJP leaders and activists participated in protests in Hyderabad. Holding the national flag in their hands and wearing black armbands, the protesters raised slogans against Pakistan at the Ambedkar statue near Hussain Sagar Lake here.

BRS leader K. Kavitha also took part in a candlelight march.

In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena activists burnt printouts of the Pakistani flag during a protest in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena (UBT) workers in a symbolic protest broke bangles in front of placards with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Nagpur. They shouted slogans such as "Pakistan Murdabad".

In Nashik, protesting Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) members hit photographs of Pakistan's national flag and its prime minister with slippers.

"All political parties should come together and unite against terror. The government should also introspect as to how this attack took place,” said state MNS general secretary Dinkar Patil.

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal led the protest in Mumbai and demanded strict action against the Pakistan-sponsored terrorists responsible for the attack.

"In these difficult times, all Indians must unite and condemn this attack," he said.

Muslim community members, including those belonging to the BJP's minority cell, burnt an effigy of Pakistan and terrorism in Bhopal. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh along with party workers took part in a candlelight march.

In Andhra Pradesh, the ruling Janasena Party-led by Pawan Kalyan said candlelight vigils will be held across the state every evening for three days.

On Friday, human chains will be formed across the state in protest against terrorism, expressing solidarity with the victims and reaffirming Janasena’s commitment to peace, the party said.

Protests were held in several other cities like Ranchi (Jharkhand), Bhubaneshwar (Odisha), and Bengaluru (Karnataka).

Protests were also held by supporters of Bangiya Hindu Mahamanch in Siliguri in West Bengal. RJD workers took part in a candlelight march in Patna, while CPI(ML) members held a protest. There were similar displays of anger in Agartala in Tripura.

West Bengal Congress President Shubhankar Sarkar led a protest in West Bengal where participants had black strips covering their mouths.