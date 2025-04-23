Pahalgam terror attack: Shah visits injured at Anantnag hospital

Srinagar, Apr 23 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday visited a hospital in Anantnag to enquire about the condition of the persons injured in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Shah, who visited the scene of the gruesome killings at Baisaran in the morning, arrived at the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital this afternoon, officials said.

The Home Minister was accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

"HM Amit Shah and CM Omar Abdullah visited the Associated Hospital of GMC Anantnag to inquire about the condition of the injured tourists following the Pahalgam terror attack," ruling National Conference posted on its X handle.

At least 26 persons -- mostly tourists -- were killed by terrorists on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam in one of the worst terror attacks on civilians in Kashmir in the past many years. PTI MIJ RT RT