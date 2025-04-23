Pahalgam terror attack: Supreme Court judges, lawyers pay tribute to victims

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed a moment of silence for the lives snuffed out in a terror attack in Pahalgam in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

The moment of silence was observed by all courts at around 2 pm, when the court assembled in the post-lunch session.

Judges, advocates and litigants all stood in silence to pay their tributes to lost souls as soon as siren was sounded at 1.59 pm till 2 pm.

A circular was issued by the apex court registry saying at 2 pm, judges, lawyers, staffers and other persons present in the court and in the registry will observe the period of silence.

In a related act of solidarity, lawyers and over 300 members of the Supreme Court Bar Association assembled in the apex court’s lawn in solidarity with victims of the terror attack.

SCBA unequivocally condemned the barbaric and cowardly terrorist attacks perpetrated against innocent tourists in the peaceful region of Pahalgam.

"We mourn the tragic loss of lives and express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with those injured, and we wish them speedy recovery. These reprehensible acts of violence are a direct assault on the values of humanity. Targeting unarmed, innocent civilians is an act of unpardonable savagery," a SCBA resolution said.

Even the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association condemned the attack.

"The association stands in unwavering solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, an integral part of our country and the nation as a whole." A statement of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, on the other hand, chastised the heinous act "challenging the unity, integrity and sovereignty" of the country.

Terrorists struck a tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

The deceased included two foreigners -- from the UAE and Nepal -- and two locals.