Pahalgam terror attack: Telangana CM, ministers observe two-minute silence for victims

Hyderabad, Apr 24 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his deputy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka were among several others who observed a two-minute silence here on Thursday praying for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

AICC Telangana In-Charge Meenakshi Natarajan, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, ministers and MPs also observed a silence, an official release said.

A candlelight vigil will be taken out here on Thursday evening under the leadership of the Telangana chief minister to pay homage to those killed in the attack, it said.

Terrorists opened fire at a tourist location near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Revanth Reddy returned to Hyderabad on Wednesday after a week-long visit to Japan aimed at attracting investments to the state. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH