Pahalgam terror attack: Telangana govt sets up helpline for residents

Hyderabad, Apr 23 (PTI) The Telangana government on Wednesday set up a dedicated helpline at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to support and address concerns of residents from the state, if any are found to be affected by the Pahalgam terror attack.

As of now, there are no reports of anyone from Telangana being injured, missing, or killed in the incident. However, the government has set up the helpline as a precautionary measure to provide immediate assistance and keep the public informed, an official release said.

The Telangana Bhavan officials in New Delhi are in constant touch with the Jammu and Kashmir state administration as well as central government authorities and monitoring the situation closely, it said.

Citizens can reach out to helpline numbers, Vandhana- 9871999044 and Hyder Ali Naqvi - 9971387500, for information or assistance, the release added.

Twenty six people, mostly tourists, were killed in the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. PTI SJR SJR ROH