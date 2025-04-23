Pahalgam terror attack 'very painful, unthinkable': Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Apr 23 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday described the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam as "very painful" and termed the killing of tourists as "unthinkable".

Talking to reporters here, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar also underscored that militants struck "a high-security zone", and their fusillade of fire continued for "20 minutes".

"We do not want to indulge in politics on this issue. It is such a painful thing to happen. Killing tourists in this manner is unthinkable," said Yadav, who is now the leader of the opposition.

He said, "One of the deceased happens to be from Bihar, but posted in Hyderabad. We offer condolences to all bereaved family members." The reference was to Manish Ranjan, an Intelligence Bureau official, whose father had migrated to West Bengal long ago.

Ranjan's wife and children, who were accompanying him at the tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir, survived the attack, which has claimed at least 26 lives.

Yadav also said, "The entire nation only wants justice. The guilty should be brought to book. So many years have passed since the Pulwama terror attack took place. Nobody knows what came of the investigation." On February 14, 2019, 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

"Pahalgam is said to be a high-security zone. Yet, terrorists were able to wreak havoc for 20 minutes. How such a thing could happen, is a matter of investigation," he added. PTI NAC SBN SBN