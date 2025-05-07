Pahalgam terror attack victim's family welcomes 'Operation Sindoor'

Bengaluru, May 7 (PTI) The family of Bharath Bhushan, a Pahalgam terror attack victim, welcomed the air strikes carried out by Indian armed forces on nine terror targets in Pakistan on Wednesday and said government has done a good job and that they stay in support of them.

Bhushan from Bengaluru, who was visiting Pahalgam with his wife and three-year-old son, was shot dead by terrorists on April 22. His wife, Sujatha, and their child survived the attack.

Bushan's father Channaveerappa said he heard the news at 6 am that the airforce has attacked the terrorist camps in Pakistan.

"They have attacked and killed I heard but still some more people are escaping. Government has to take steps to kill them also," he told PTI videos.

Appreciating government's effort, he said, "The name, 'Operation Sindoor' is correct because they have removed the tilak of many women. That's a good step. Government has done a good work and they have also taken the support of many countries." "What Pakistan has done, their bad work. They are (sheltering) terrorists in their hideouts, giving them money. They are supported and trained by Pakistan's army. Modi has taken this message to different countries and explained Pakistan's dirty Mode of Operation," he added.

Bhushan's brother Preetham said the family is still in grief and not able to accept that Bharath is no more with them.

On Operation Sindoor, he said, "We just want to stay in support of the government. I am not the one to decide whether it is a right decision or whether it should have been thought through. We should just support the government. They are equipped to make such decisions after a thorough study of all the aspects. We just stay in support of the government and allow them to do what they are good at doing." "Family is still in grief still not able to accept that Bharath is not with us. Somewhere, we feel that he must be around. He would come back that's exactly what I feel everyday when I wake up. For a moment, I will be thinking has this really happened to us or it's just a dream? That's the state all of us are in the family," his brother told PTI videos.

He said his family wants to just give a message to Prime Minister Modi that, "We are always in support of him and his team and whatever the decisions he and his team are making, we will stand by them." PTI AMP ADB