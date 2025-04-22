Pahalgam terror attack victims include 'people' from TN, says Stalin, condemns attack

Chennai, Apr 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead, included "people" from the state and dubbed the incident "barbaric." While Stalin did not divulge details of the victims hailing from the state, he said he has directed all necessary coordination among officials to ensure necessary assistance to the families of those affected.

"The terrorist attack in #Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that targeted innocent tourists and claimed multiple precious lives is a barbaric act that shocks the conscience. It deserves the strongest condemnation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families," he said in a post on 'X.' "I am deeply saddened to learn that victims include people from Tamil Nadu. I have directed the Resident Commissioner in Delhi to coordinate with J&K authorities and ensure all necessary assistance to the families of those affected," the CM added.

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The dead included two foreign nationals and as many locals.

AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami also expressed anguish over the incident.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened by the cowardly terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorism has no place in our Nation & Such despicable acts against civilians are utterly condemnable., My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and I pray for the swift recovery of the injured," he said in a social media post.