Pahalgam terror attack: Western Army commander reviews operational preparedness of troops in Kathua

Jammu, Apr 23 (PTI) Army’s Western Commander, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, on Wednesday visited forward areas of Kathua to review the operational preparedness of the forces in the border district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Lt Gen Katiyar’s visit to the forward areas and hinterland in Kathua comes against the backdrop of continued operations following several encounters with terrorists in March and April this year, during which three terrorists and four policemen were killed.

"Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, Army Commander, Western Command, reviewed the operational preparedness of Rising Star Corps and visited forward areas in Bani-Machhedi in Kathua," the Western Command said on X.

He commended the troops for their unwavering steadfastness and exceptional professionalism in ensuring security and readiness.

Parts of Jammu and the twin border districts of Kathua and Samba fall under the operational command of 9 Corps and Western Command.

His visit assumes significance in wake of the terror attack in Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam where 26 people, mostly tourists were killed. PTI AB DV DV