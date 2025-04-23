Pahalgam terror strike a glaring security and intelligence failure: Karnataka HM Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Apr 23 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that the Pahalgam terror attack was a glaring security and intelligence failure. At least 26 persons were gunned down by terrorists on Tuesday.

He demanded that the Centre should locate the terrorist outfits behind the incident and neutralise them mercilessly.

"What surprises me the most is the fact that we have a very strong military intelligence network in the country. They have done some very good job on many occasions. The moot question here is why the intelligence failure happened and how and from where the terrorists reached there," the Minister told reporters here.

He said the Centre should take this matter very seriously.

According to him, no such major terror attack had taken place on this scale after the Pulwama terror strike where 47 soldiers were killed in 2019.

"Even more concerning is the fact that only Hindus were targeted...," Parameshwara said.

The terrorist organisation that has claimed involvement should be located and action should be taken against it, the Minister said.

When asked whether this was a security failure as well, Parameshwara said because of the "intelligence failure" the security lapse took place. The terrorists escaped the glare of military intelligence, he added.

"The terrorists treated the victims very badly. They summoned them....and killed them. Government has to take it very seriously," the Minister said.

On the question of a possible local support, he said, "Whether there was a local support or not, or whether their was the involvement of people in uniform, the government has to identify them and take actions mercilessly. It's a question of our country and community. The government has to take more steps. " Further, this is not a question of Congress, BJP or any other party. "Rather it is a question of national security and security of our community. Why should we bring politics in this. We should not use the name of any political party. I never used the name of any political party, I only used the word centre, can't I say BJP, but we have to raise above all of them." Condemning the terror attack on Hindu tourists in the Jammu and Kashmir, Parameshwara paid homage to those who were shot dead by the terrorists and prayed to God to give strength to the family members to bear the loss.

He also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members of two Kannadigas killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday. PTI GMS SA