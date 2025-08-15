Paid a political price for pinning hopes on Centre, democracy for J-K's rights: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Aug 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said he was paying a political price for pinning his hopes on the country's democracy and the Central government for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's rights, including statehood.

In a fiery Independence Day speech at Bakshi stadium here, Abdullah said he took a big political risk when he took a stand that Jammu and Kashmir will get whatever it needs from India's democracy and that nothing can be achieved through a confrontation with the Centre.

"Probably, I have paid a political price for it," he said.

Referring to recent speculation that the Centre was likely to announce statehood reinstatement around this Independence Day, the chief minister said that though he did not have much expectations, he was led to believe that it might happen after all.

"I had no expectations but I was being constantly told that the documents are ready and now just the announcement is to be made. But the announcement never came. The ray of hope is fading, but we will not give up," Abdullah said.

The chief minister said that in spite of the problem of dual power centres in a Union Territory, his government has done a lot of work over the last 10 months.

"It would be wrong to say that we did nothing in the (last) 10 months. We passed a resolution for restoration of special status in the legislative assembly, we passed a resolution for restoration of statehood," he said.

The chief minister highlighted the steps taken in the budget that brought about an improvement in the daily lives of people in sectors like education, health, social welfare, transport, tourism and agriculture.

"This government's efforts have been focused on properly utilising whatever powers were vested with us, so that people can benefit," he added.