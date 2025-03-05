Paid bribe to minister's PA, claims BJP leader; party asks him to file police complaint

Panaji, Mar 5 (PTI) BJP leader and former Goa minister Pandurang Madkaikar has alleged that he had paid a bribe of nearly Rs 20 lakh to the PA of a minister to get his file passed.

Reacting to the claim, state Transport Minister and BJP leader Mauvin Godinho on Wednesday told reporters that Madkaikar should lodge a police complaint and name the minister to whose staff he paid the money.

The opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also demanded that police register a case in connection with Madkaikar's claim.

Madkaikar, who had served as a minister in the previous Manohar Parrikar-led cabinet, met BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh in Goa on Tuesday evening.

Santhosh on Tuesday held meetings with state BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, amid speculation of a cabinet reshuffle.

Later, speaking to reporters, Madkaikar alleged that ministers in the Sawant-led cabinet were "busy counting money".

"I am saying this because I myself paid Rs 15-20 lakh to the PA of a minister to get my file passed," he claimed.

Reacting to his claim, Godinho said Madkaikar "should file a complaint and name the minister to whom he paid the money".

In a democracy, one should be careful not to abuse the freedom of speech, the minister told reporters.

"I don't want to comment on anything. Everyone knows him well. He should look into his own backyard about what happened during his tenure," Godinho said.

"My advice to him is that those who live in glass houses should not throw stones at others," he added.

Meanwhile, AAP Goa head Amit Palekar on Wednesday held a press conference and demanded that the Panaji police register an FIR taking cognisance of Madkaikar's statement.

The police should ask the former minister to give information about the bribe that he paid to a minister's PA, Palekar said.

The BJP government, which is busy filing FIRs against activists who agitate against the government, should act swiftly and summon the former minister to disclose information about his statement, he added. PTI RPS GK