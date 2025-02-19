Paid concierge service launched at Kolkata airport

Kolkata, Feb 19 (PTI) A paid concierge service for all domestic and international passengers was launched at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday, an official said.

The service will be helpful for passengers not conversant with the systems in the airport or those who are ailing or elderly, sources said.

The “meet and greet service” provided by a private firm was inaugurated at the terminal building of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport.

“Introducing Elite Assist– your premium airport concierge service inaugurated by Dr Pravat Ranjan Beuria, Airport Director at Kolkata Airport! Enjoy dedicated guidance, baggage handling and a hassle-free travel experience for both domestic and international arrivals/departures,” the authorities said in a post on X.

A passenger will have to pay Rs 500 to avail of the service, according to sources at the airport.

A passenger seeking the service will be assisted by the company’s employees in completing the check-in process at the terminal building. The passenger will also get the help of porters for handling luggage.

The services will be available for both arrival and departure passengers, the sources said. PTI SBN NN