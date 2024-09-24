Paid holiday for Punjab govt employees registered as voters in Haryana on Oct 5

Chandigarh, Sep 24 (PTI) The Punjab government on Tuesday declared a paid holiday on October 5 for its employees who are registered as voters in Haryana to enable them to exercise their franchise in the upcoming assembly polls in the neighbouring state.

Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8.

In view of the Haryana assembly elections, the Punjab government has declared a paid holiday on October 5, an official release said.

"In case any officer/employee is a voter in the voter list of Haryana Legislative Assembly and is working in the government offices/boards/corporations and government educational institutions of the Punjab State, then he/she would be eligible for availing special holiday on October 5 from the competent authority by presenting their voter identity card," it said.

This holiday will not be deducted from the leave account of the employee, the release stated. PTI CHS DIV DIV