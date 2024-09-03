Paid my due as supporting actor, deserve promotion now: Ranvir Shorey

New Delhi: "I think I deserve a promotion," says Ranvir Shorey, who believes he has paid his dues as a supporting artist and should now be cast in lead roles.

Known for films such as "Khosla Ka Ghosla", "Sonchiriya" and "Titli", Shorey is currently busy rehearsing for actor-director Rajat Kapoor's Macbeth-inspired "What's Done Is Done" for the upcoming fifth edition of Delhi Theatre Festival.

"My wishlist is lead roles. I think I have paid my dues as a supporting actor more than a number of times in my career. I think I deserve a promotion in my career... And if not now, then it is gone. My request to directors is 'Please cast me in lead roles, I am ready for them, I am ripe for them,'" Shorey told PTI.

The 52-year-old actor, who recently participated in the reality show "Big Boss OTT 3" and is now being appreciated for his role in the recently released detective drama series "Shekhar Home", said he is happy with the attention coming his way and will not whine about his luck "at least for some time".

"Coming straight out of the reality show and getting this perfectly timed release, which has done so well and received so well. It is a godsend. I am so grateful. I don't think I will ever curse my luck after this, at least for some time," he quipped.

"Shekhar Home" is an original work of fiction, inspired by the literary works of the noted British writer Arthur Conan Doyle, which are in the public domain. It stars Kay Kay Menon, Rasika Dugal and Kirti Kulhari, and is directed by Rohan Sippy and Srijit Mukherjee.

Asked why he has been so selective about his work in theatre, Shorey, who has worked only in a bunch of stage productions, said theatre is not his passion and is something that he uses to hone his craft as an actor. "Theatre is not my first love, cinema is my first love... Also, I am more comfortable to be around a camera than a live audience. I get a little nervous in front of a live audience. I want to overcome this fear," said Shorey, who plays the main lead 'Macky B' in "What's Done is Done".

A satirical adaptation of Shakespeare's 'Macbeth', the English play is Kapoor's third Shakespearean tragedy with the clown theme. He has previously done Indian adaptations of Shakespeare's "Hamlet" and "King Lear".

Shorey's long association with Kapoor and actor Vinay Pathak, who also features in the play, comprises multiple creative collaborations with plays like "The Blue Mug" and "C For Clown", and films such as "Bheja Fry" and "Mithya".

Shorey said if not for "financial challenges of making a living" he would work with these people all the time.

"I, at least, would be very happy working with them all the time. We are a bunch of friends who like each other's tastes, aesthetics, working together, hanging together. It is that uncomplicated love that shows, and that's exactly the kind of love we get back from the audience as well," he added.

The fifth edition of Delhi Theatre Festival, starting September 20, will also feature theatre and cinema veterans like Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shabana Azmi and Lillete Dubey.

The shows will be staged at the Siri Fort Auditorium, Kamani Auditorium, and OP Jindal Auditorium in Delhi, and Orana Conventions in Gurugram.