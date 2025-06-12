Pained and shocked over Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad: Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday expressed shock over the crash of a London-bound Air India flight in Ahmedabad and prayed for the safety of passengers.

The plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Several casualties were feared.

The Boeing aircraft, which could be seen losing altitude quickly, crashed in Meghaninagar area near the Ahmedabad international airport.

"Pained and shocked to know about Air India passenger flight incident at Ahmedabad airport. Praying for everyone's safety," Fadnavis posted on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray also said he was shocked and saddened over the incident.

"Praying for the safety of survivors and for the families of everyone on that plane. Let's hope and pray for them all," he said.