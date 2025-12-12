Pained due to loss of lives in bus accident in Andhra Pradesh: Prez Murmu

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday condoled the loss of lives in a bus accident in Andhra Pradesh.

She also prayed for the quick recovery of those injured in the accident.

At least nine people died and 22 were injured after a bus fell off a road and overturned in Alluri Sitharama Raju district early Friday, police said.

They said the bus, which was headed to neighbouring Telangana from Chittoor, was carrying 37 people, including the driver and the cleaner.

"Pained to know about the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Alluri Sitharama Raju District of Andhra Pradesh. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for quick recovery of those injured," the President said in a post on X.