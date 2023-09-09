Paint brush manufacturer cheated of Rs 1.25 lakh in Nagpur

Nagpur, Sep 9 (PTI) A Nagpur resident was duped of Rs 1.25 lakh after he ordered bristles for his paint brush business, an official said on Saturday.

After victim Ashish Pathak advertised on a website about his products, the accused, who posed as Lakhan Kumar of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, contacted him claiming to be a bristle seller.

"A deal was struck but instead of sending paint brush bristles, the accused sent wood pieces after taking Rs 1.25 lakh," the Wadi police station official said. PTI COR BNM BNM