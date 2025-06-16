Paint godown engulfed by fire in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala), Jun 16 (PTI) A massive fire gutted a paint godown in Chalakudy in this district on Monday, police said.

Thick, black smoke billowed from the godown, which is located in a densely populated area with several adjacent shops.

Fire engines quickly arrived at the scene and began working to extinguish the flames.

According to TV visuals, locals and labourers rushed into the gutted structure to salvage paint and other items.

Chalakudy police said the fire is under control now, and efforts are on to douse it completely. PTI LGK ROH