Paint thrown on statue of Meenatai Thackeray at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) The police have launched a probe after a statue of the late Meenatai Thackeray, wife of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, was found defaced at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai on Wednesday, an official said.

An onlooker spotted red paint on the statue around 6.30 am. After learning about it, workers from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) reached the spot and began cleaning the premises.

The official said the police were subsequently informed about the defacement.

Several police teams have been formed to identify who was behind the incident, the official said, adding that the footage from CCTV cameras installed in the Shivaji Park area was being scanned.

Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home and Revenue Yogesh Kadam said strict action will be taken against the culprits.

Kadam, who belongs to the Shiv Sena headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, called Meenatai Thackeray a matriarch for all Shiv Sainiks and termed the matter an emotional issue for them.

The minister said his father and Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam had got this statue made and installed on the instructions of Bal Thackeray.

Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai targeted the government over the defacement.

“This is the failure of the state government,” said the Mumbai South Central MP.

Local Sena (UBT) MLA Mahesh Sawant described Meenatai Thackeray as a matriarch of their party workers and said CCTV footage suggests that the statue was defaced after 6.15 am.

The person hurling the paint does not appear to be mentally unsound, he said.

"This incident has taken place after the Sena (UBT) staged a 'sindoor' protest to oppose the India-Pakistan cricket match in the ongoing Asia Cup on September 14. It has happened after their rally," he said, without naming anyone.