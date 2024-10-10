Painter recalls how Tata got his work displayed at Taj Mahal hotel in Colaba

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Amid the outpouring of emotions at NCPA, where the mortal remains of industrialist Ratan Tata have been kept, Nilesh Mohite choked up as he recalled how the philanthropist had got his work displayed at The Taj Mahal Palace hotel.

In his 30s, Mohite is a painter who lives in a slum colony in south Mumbai.

Mohite said he had met Tata before the COVID outbreak and gifted him a painting, which, he said, adorns the national icon’s Colaba home.

Mohite said Tata gave him a cheque in an envelope to reciprocate the gesture but he declined and requested if he could be given a job instead.

“Though the job did not materialise, Ratan Tata gave me an opportunity to showcase my paintings at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Colaba for a week after COVID,” Mohite told PTI.

The body of Ratan Tata, who died in a hospital here on Wednesday night, has been kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai.

His body will be taken to the Prayer Hall at the Worli crematorium later in the day. PTI PS NR