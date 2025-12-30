Painting at Kochi Biennale draws objections from Christian groups

Kochi, Dec 30 (PTI) A painting displayed at the Kochi Biennale has drawn criticism from Christian groups, who say the artwork hurts religious sentiments.

The painting is part of the 'Idam' exhibition, one of the Biennale's curated shows.

The work, created by an artist from Kerala, is alleged to present a distorted depiction of Christ's Last Supper, an image that holds deep significance for Christians worldwide.

Critics have also pointed out that the same artwork had appeared in a magazine a few years ago, when it had attracted similar objections. When contacted, the Biennale authorities declined to comment.

Sources said following the protest, the Biennale authorities decided to close the convention centre where the painting was displayed for two days.

The Syro-Malabar Church and the Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA) Kochi Diocese Committee said the Biennale should not be treated as a space where anything can be exhibited in the name of art, without considering the impact on faith of communities.

"The image of Christ's Last Supper is one that Christians and people across the world hold close to their hearts," the KLCA said.

It added that portraying it in a way that causes discomfort or revulsion among viewers was dangerous and deeply hurt religious feelings.

The KLCA demanded that the organisers of the Biennale remove the artwork and offer an apology, saying the display had wounded an entire religious community.

It also questioned whether the episode could affect the peaceful atmosphere of Fort Kochi, which is currently busy with New Year celebrations.

Calling for official action, the KLCA Kochi Diocese Committee urged the District Collector to intervene and take steps to ensure the removal of the artwork.

The Syro-Malabar Church said that the portrayal of the Last Supper, which crores of believers regard as a symbol of spiritual inspiration, in a manner that ridicules and demeans it, is an act that violates the basic respect owed to religious beliefs.

The Church noted that the same artwork had earlier been published in the December 2016 issue of a magazine, and was withdrawn following protests by believers.

"Its re-display now raises serious suspicion that it is a deliberate and malicious act aimed at insulting Christian faith," the Church said in a statement.

The Church made it clear that it has no doubt that artistic freedom is an essential part of a democratic society.

"However, it said that mocking religious beliefs, distorting sacred symbols, and presenting works that hurt the sentiments of believers cannot be justified in the name of artistic freedom," it said.

The Church stressed that freedom of expression must be exercised with responsibility and mutual respect, which it described as a fundamental principle of a pluralistic society.

The Syro-Malabar Church said the authorities must take seriously the deep hurt caused to the Christian community by the incident.

"Cultural spaces should remain venues for healthy cultural dialogue and artistic expression, and should not be turned into platforms for ridicule, insult or division targeting any religious community," the statement said.