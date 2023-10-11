Paithani sarees from Aundh, Satara and Nagpur museums to be displayed at exhibition in Paithan town

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 11 (PTI) Paithani sarees showcased as antique pieces of textile in museums of Maharashtra’s Aundh, Satara and Nagpur will be brought to Paithan town in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district for an exhibition from October 20 to 28, organisers said on Wednesday.

The exquisite traditional silk garments that originated from Paithan and used in different periods will be brought under one roof for about a week, they said in a release.

The exhibition at Balasaheb Patil Museum in Paithan has been organised by the Directorate Of Archaeology and Museums of Maharashtra and TVAM Foundation.

Paithani sarees from Satara’s Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, Shree Bhavani Museum and Library in Aundh and the Nagpur Central Museum will be displayed at the exhibition.

Dialogue with Paithani weavers will be held on the inaugural day (Oct 20), said the release.

The history of Paithani and the culture around it will be discussed during the exhibition, while a visit to historical sites in the town will also be organised, added the release. PTI AW NR