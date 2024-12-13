Pak activities dips to zero after deploying anti-drone system along Jammu border: BSF official

Jammu, Dec 13 (PTI) Drone activities from Pakistan has dropped to almost zero after the deployment of an anti-drone system along the Jammu border, a senior BSF officer said on Friday, asserting that the Indian forces are much ahead over its adversary as far as technological upgradation is concerned.

Advertisment

Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF), Jammu frontier, D K Boora, said India is not the same when the country had old-fashioned weapons. It evolved to adopt new technology and advanced weapons, he added.

Besides the heavy deployment of manpower, the technical surveillance is present on the entire border across Jammu region and it is being further expanded to other places in the country, he said.

Talking to reporters in connection with the 60th Raising Day celebrations of the force and to highlight the achievements registered by his troops in Jammu this year, Boora said the sector has a sensitive border which is being monitored round-the-clock by boots-on-ground (manpower) and technological advancement with focus to ensure no infiltration from across the border.

Advertisment

"The (drone) activities from across the border have come down and the exact reason for it is known to them (Pakistan) only. However, since we have upgraded our (anti-drone) systems on the borders, this problem (drone incursions) has dropped to almost zero in Jammu which proves that our technology is successful," the BSF officer said.

He said technology is evolving in every field all across the world.

"It is obvious that the terror groups will use it and so our agencies like police, Army and BSF will try it as well. So this is a general process that the type of technology that is available, it is available for everyone and everyone uses it. And the technology that is available, its counter is also available at the same time," the BSF officer said, referring to drone and counter-drone gadgets.

Advertisment

He said if there is any upgradation of technology in Pakistan, the Indian forces are also getting a new version. In fact, India is ahead of its opponents, he added.

"It happens everywhere… there is no need to worry about it because this upgrade is a normal process. If any new thing is available, then it is available for us too. So we use it.

"And I assure you that our government and the forces do not leave any such shortage in upgradation that we are left behind of those who work against us," Boora said, responding to a question on the steps taken to counter terrorists using advanced weapons.

Advertisment

He said the Jammu border comes under the most sensitive border in the country and "our soldiers and officers do a very difficult duty here".

"And in doing this work, the BSF has also achieved great success. For this, I would like to congratulate all the people working under my command," Boora said.

Asked about the threat posed by the use of US-made M4 carbines by terrorists, the senior police officer said there is no specific threat as all weapons are the same.

Advertisment

"There is hype about the foreign-made carbine even though it does not do anything different. It has the same system as other weapons… magazines, bullets and a trigger.

"Today, India is not the same as it was when we had old-fashioned weapons. Now we have new technology, new India-made weapons which are very good," he said.

About the new technology and weapons inducted by BSF in the recent past, Boora said it is not right to divulge the details in the public domain.

Advertisment

"I can assure you that the BSF has the latest technology and latest weapons. And whatever technology is upgraded, we immediately invest in it.

And we get full support and money from the government. So we are much ahead in that," he said. PTI TAS TAS KSS KSS KSS