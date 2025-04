New Delhi: Pakistani actor Fawad Khan starrer 'Abir Gulal' will not be allowed to release in India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, government sources said on Thursday.

The action comes in the wake of boycott calls for the film, which was the comeback vehicle for Fawad Khan in Hindi films.

The film was set to release on May 9.

"The movie 'Abir Gulal' starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan will not be allowed to release in India," the sources said.