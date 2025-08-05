Article 370: Indian Army denies ceasefire violations in Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu: The Indian Army on Tuesday issued a clarification stating that there have been no ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in the Poonch region, despite circulating media and social media reports.

The Army's denial follows a series of social media posts and news articles claiming violation of ceasefire by Pakistan Army along LoC in J-K's Poonch region.

Quoting official sources, several media reports said Pakistan army on Tuesday evening indulged in "unprovoked" firing on forward Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army strongly retaliated and the exchange of small arms firing between the two sides continued for nearly 15 minutes in the Mankote sector, they said.

It was reported that there was no immediate report of any casualty and security forces have been put on high alert all along the border in view of the ceasefire violation that coincided with the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of J-K, and its bifurcation into two Union territories.

The sources said that the firing from across the border started at 7.40 PM on forward posts and the Indian troops retaliated befittingly.

Indian and Pakistani militaries engaged in intense clashes between May 7 and 10 after India launched missile strikes targeting terror infrastructure across the border to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

The border clashes, however, died down after the two countries reached an understanding. At least 28 persons were killed in Pakistani shelling, missile and drone attacks along the LoC in J-K with 13 of these deaths reported in Poonch district alone.