Pak attacked 'Insaniyat & Kashmiriyat' in Pahalgam; aims to rob Kashmiris' 'rozi-roti': PM Modi

Katra, Jun 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused Pakistan of targeting "insaniyat and Kashmiriyat" through the terror attack in Pahalgam, saying the assault was "orchestrated with the sinister intent of inciting communal riots in India and robbing the impoverished, tourism-dependent Kashmiris of their livelihood".

Addressing a huge rally here after inaugurating the first direct train service to the Kashmir Valley, a project featuring the world's highest arched railway bridge over the Chenab River and India's first cable-stayed Anji bridge, the prime minister said "our neighbouring country stands against humanity, social harmony, and economic prosperity".

"Not only that, it is also the enemy of poor people's 'rozi-roti' (bread and butter)," Modi said, as he reiterated that the April 22 Pahalgam attack was a stark example through which Pakistan "intended to incite communal violence in India and cripple the earnings of hardworking Kashmiris".

Tourism not only generates jobs, but also fosters unity among people, Modi said.

After inaugurating the Chenab bridge, the prime minister walked on it holding the Tricolour high. He travelled in a rail engine coach to reach the spot.

Modi said Rs 46,000 crore worth of projects, which he launched, will accelerate development in Jammu and Kashmir, driving progress and prosperity.

During the historic event in Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine, the prime minister condemned Pakistan's repeated attempts to disrupt progress in the region.

Modi pointed out that the deliberate attack on tourists was meant to sabotage the flourishing tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir, which witnessed record visitor footfalls over the past few years.

He said Pakistan's malicious intent directly impacted local workers, including pony rider operators, porters, guides, guest house owners and shopkeepers, aiming to destroy their livelihoods.

The prime minister also praised the courage of young pony ride operator Adil Hussain Shah, who stood against terrorists but tragically lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack while striving to support his family through honest labour.

Recalling that exactly one month ago, on the intervening night of May 6-7, India executed Operation Sindoor to deliver a decisive blow to Pakistan-based terrorists, Modi said, "Whenever Pakistan hears the name Operation Sindoor, it will be reminded of its shameful defeat.

"Pakistan's military and terror networks never anticipated India's bold move. Within minutes, terror infrastructure hundreds of kilometres inside their country that they had built over decades were reduced to ruins." Left in shock and frustration, Pakistan took out its anger on civilians in Poonch and other border districts where it bombed school going children, destroyed schools and hospitals, and attacked temples, mosques and gurdwaras with shelling, Modi said.

But the countrymen stood with the victims of Pakistani shelling with full strength, he added.

Modi also said that appointment letters for government jobs have been issued to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the cross-border firing.

The government has decided to give an additional Rs 2 lakh to those whose houses were badly damaged in Pakistani shelling, and Rs 1 lakh to those whose houses were partially damaged, Modi said.

Jammu and Kashmir endured terrorism, leading many to abandon their dreams and accept violence as their fate, the prime minister said.

But the government has changed this reality, enabling the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to dream again and fulfil those dreams, he said.

Kashmir's youth now take joy in seeing bustling markets, vibrant shopping malls, and flourishing cinema halls, he said.

The momentum of development in Jammu and Kashmir will not be shaken by the Pahalgam attack, the prime minister added.

He also told the gathering that nothing will hinder the region's growth, declaring that any obstacle threatening the dreams of Jammu and Kashmir's youth will have to first face "Modi himself".

Citing the Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela, where thousands of devotees gathered, he said it reflected the new, optimistic face of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also highlighted the excitement surrounding the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and the festive spirit of Eid, demonstrating the region's resilience and progress.

The youth of Jammu and Kashmir have decided to give a befitting reply to terrorism, the prime minister said.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail line project is a symbol of a new, empowered Jammu and Kashmir and a resounding proclamation of India's growing strength, he said.

Referring to a recent statement by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the prime minister noted that even as a student of seventh or eighth grade, Abdullah had been anticipating the completion of this project.

The Chenab and Anji bridges will serve as gateways to prosperity for Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The inauguration of mega infrastructure projects marks a turning point in J-K's development journey, he said, adding that the state-of-the-art Chenab bridge will improve connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar.

The saying 'from Kashmir to Kanyakumari' has become a reality in rail network as well, Modi said.

Earlier, the prime minister inaugurated the Chenab bridge and India's first cable-stayed Anji bridge, both symbols of India's engineering excellence, before flagging off Vande Bharat trains to mark the completion of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link (USBRL) providing direct train connectivity to the Valley.

Modi also laid the foundation and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore for Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Reasi district.

The 272 km long USBRL project, constructed at a cost of around Rs 43,780 crore, includes 36 tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges.

The project establishes all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of the country, aiming to transform regional mobility and drive socio-economic integration.

The ambitious railway project gained momentum during his tenure, the prime minister said, as he emphasised the challenges encountered, such as difficult terrains, extreme weather conditions, and falling rocks in the mountains, making the project immensely tough and demanding.

The government has consistently chosen to face all challenges head-on and overcome them with determination, he said.

The numerous all-weather infrastructure projects underway in Jammu and Kashmir exemplify this commitment, he added.

The prime minister also highlighted that MBBS seats in Jammu and Kashmir have risen from 500 to 1,300, ensuring greater access to medical education, with Reasi district set to receive a new medical college that will enhance healthcare facilities in the region.

He also praised the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence, describing it as not only a modern hospital but also an embodiment of India's rich tradition of philanthropy.

Praising the completion of the rail link, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah used the occasion to reiterate his demand for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

In a humours way, Abdullah recalled the inauguration of the Katra railway station in 2014 and said back then he was a chief minister of a state but today he has been demoted as the chief minister of a union territory following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

He, however, expressed confidence that Jammu and Kashmir would regain its statehood under the prime minister's watch.

Abdullah also praised the successful completion of the rail link, a feat he said even the British attempted but failed.

The chief minister paid rich tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for declaring the train to Kashmir a project of national importance, which he said was crucial for its completion.