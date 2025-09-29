Pak, Bangla borders: BSF launches new command centre armed with AI, GIS

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) A new command and control system aided by artificial intelligence (AI) and geographic information system (GIS) facilities was launched at the BSF headquarters here on Monday to "improve" the capability of the force in safeguarding the country's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The centre is named Decision Support System (DSS) and it will "enhance" the decision-making capability of commanders at all levels.

"Harnessing the technological solutions, BSF will be able to meet emerging threats of border security," a statement issued by the Border Security Force said.

The centre was inaugurated by BSF Director General (DG) Daljit Singh Chawdhary.

"The DSS will enable commanders to plan and execute operations based on an informed decision-making process through role-based access of the system via custom-designed dashboards," the statement said.

The DSS will "integrate" the GIS platform with legacy operations, the incident database and sensor feeds from the border, forming a complete operating picture (COP) for the force commanders based at the headquarters here.

It will "operationally benefit" the BSF with facilities of monitoring and predictive trend analysis for effective border management and the new system would be capable of performing AI and ML (machine learning)-based operations on GIS and using the legacy data for "predicting" smuggling hotspots, infiltration routes etc. for better resource allocation and operational planning and execution, the statement said.

The DSS will be integrated with electronic border solutions, other command centres of the BSF and also with the GIS platforms of other security forces and organisations.

In its next phase, the DSS will be integrated with other data sources like OSINT (open source intelligence), large data sets (big data) and information sourced from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), according to the statement.

The BSF guards India's over-6,000-km-long front with Pakistan and Bangladesh, apart from operating the home ministry's air wing for special missions. PTI NES RC