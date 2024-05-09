Pak-based narcotic module busted in J-K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, May 9 (PTI) Police have busted a narcotic module with alleged links with Pakistan-based handlers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district and recovered Heroin-like substances worth Rs 50 crore, officials said on Thursday .

Acting on a tip off, police in the Uri area of Baramulla district started investigations against Mehmood Ahmad Najar and Sajad Ahmad Malik about their alleged involvement in narcotics smuggling.

"The suspects were detained and, during questioning, they disclosed that they have concealed contraband substances and cash at Churanda village," the officials said.

They said a search party accompanied by a magistrate searched the spot and recovered the contraband substance and cash.

The duo also revealed the involvement of Fayaz Ahmad Hajam who had allegedly managed to smuggle contraband from Pakistan.

"Hajam was detained and during questioning, he also disclosed that he had concealed some contraband, which was subsequently recovered by police in presence of the magistrate," the officials said.

So far, police have recovered contraband weighing 7.80 Kgms (value Rs 50 crore approximately) and cash Rs 12,63,500 from this module which has links with Pakistan based handlers.