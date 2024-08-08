Pak-based terrorist among 4 charge-sheeted by NIA for killing 2 civilians in Kashmir

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted four people, including a Pakistan-based terrorist, for their involvement in the killing of two civilians in Kashmir this year, an official statement issued on Thursday said.

Adil Manzoor Langoo, Ahran Rasool Dar alias Tota, Dawood and their Pakistan-based handler Jahangeer alias Peer Sahab have been charge-sheeted under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, it said.

The NIA special court, Jammu, has already issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant against Jahangeer who is absconding.

The probe agency on Wednesday charge-sheeted the four people for the killing of two non-local civilians by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF) on February 7 in Karfali Mohalla in Srinagar's Shala Kadal, the NIA statement said.

NIA probe has revealed that Langoo, who had joined LeT last year, had been motivated by Pakistani handlers to boost the terror outfit's activities in Srinagar, it said.

"He had also been involved in previous terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley. He, along with his close associates Ahran Rasool Dar and Dawood, was working under the directions of Jahangeer, who had motivated them to unleash 'jehad' in the Srinagar area to spread fear and terror among the non-locals with an intention to wage war against the government of India," the NIA said.

The trio had conspired with their handler Jahangeer to kill the civilians at Shala Kadal, it added.

On the directions of Jahangeer, Langoo and Dar had received arms and ammunition which were used subsequently by Langoo to commit the crime, the statement said.

Dawood had helped Langoo destroy evidence of the crime, it said.

The NIA has been cracking down on terrorist organisations active in Kashmir. LeT, the largest terrorist group in the region, has been working through various offshoots to carry out its operations after it was banned by the government.

"LeT/TRF has been luring unemployed youth into terrorist activities by using social media extensively to propagate its dangerous agenda and promote its activities," the NIA said.