Pak-based terrorist Rinda, US-based gangster Passia behind Chandigarh blast, 1 held

Chandigarh, Sep 13 (PTI) The Chandigarh grenade blast was masterminded by Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda, who is backed by Pakistan's spy agency ISI, and US-based gangster Harpreet Singh, said Punjab Police who arrested a main perpetrator in the case on Friday.

A low-intensity explosion had occurred on Wednesday at a house in upscale Sector 10 here and the owner of the house had claimed that two persons in an auto-rickshaw had hurled a hand grenade.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused was identified as Rohan Masih, a resident of village Passia in Amritsar.

The arrest was made in a joint operation with central agencies, police said.

Police also recovered one sophisticated 9MM Glock pistol along with ammunition from his possession, he added.

"The hand grenade used in this incident is military grade equipment smuggled from across the border through drone with the help of ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence)," the DGP said.

Police identified the other accused person as well, and raids are being conducted to nab him, said the DGP, while reiterating fulsome cooperation to the Chandigarh Police in this case.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Rohan, who has been working in Jammu and Kashmir for the last few years, knew gangster Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia from their shared village.

Happy Passia instructed Rohan to carry out the attack, promising financial rewards.

DGP Yadav said during questioning, accused Rohan confessed to involvement in the grenade blast, revealing he acted at the behest of Happy Passia, who provided the hand grenade and weapons through his associates.

Happy Passia had also arranged finances and logistics for them, he added.

He said further investigation to unravel the entire conspiracy is being done jointly in coordination with the Chandigarh Police and central agencies.

Sharing more details, Assistant Inspector General, State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann said after committing the crime, Rohan and his associate had travelled first to Amritsar and thereafter, took their separate ways.

Rohan initially went to his acquaintance in Khanna but had returned to Amritsar as he planned to further travel to J&K, he said, while adding that in the meantime he was arrested.

The AIG said prima facie it appears that they were trying to target a specific person as the same terror group had attempted a similar attack at the same location last year.

That attempt was successfully foiled by the Punjab Police with the arrest of two operatives identified as Bikramjit Singh alias Raja of Batala and Bawa Singh of Majitha, he added. PTI CHS VSD NB NB