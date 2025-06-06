Pak becoming part of UN panel on terror a 'slap' on Indian diplomacy: Cong leader Chavan

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) Pakistan’s appointment to key panels at the United Nations is a "slap" on Indian diplomacy at a time when New Delhi has launched a major global campaign to expose Islamabad on terrorism in the wake of Pahalgam massacre, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said on Friday.

In an interview to PTI Videos, Chavan maintained citizens and political leaders of the country want to know how India and Pakistan reached an understanding to halt the hostilities last month during Operation Sindoor and if there was any third party intervention.

The former Union minister was critical of Indian diplomacy when pointed out that Pakistan will chair the Taliban Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council for 2025 and will be vice-chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee of the 15-nation UN body.

"On one hand we are trying to convince (the world) that Pakistan is sponsoring terrorism and on the other hand, global community is holding Pakistan in high esteem. It is a slap on Indian diplomacy that Pakistan has been made the chair of a group to fight terrorism... what more can I say," Chavan stated.

Asked if cross-party delegations sent abroad by the government as part of global outreach against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism achieved their goal, Chavan said, "We had meetings with only the counterpart MPs and not decision makers. We have been beaten by Pakistan. Pakistan is sending its PM to foreign countries but our Prime Minister is not going abroad." Asked about Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's "surrender" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi made over the US claims of mediation in Operation Sindoor, Chavan sought to avoid a direct reply, but asserted the country needs to know how the Indo-Pak military conflict came to a halt.

"I don’t want to go into the exact words used by Rahul Gandhi. But yes, even we would like to know as citizens and political leaders of the country how was the ceasefire arrived at. The country wants to know did it (halt to hostilities) come after both DGMOs (of India and Pakistan) spoke? Who told US President (Donald) Trump about the ceasefire? Was there any breach of secrecy?" he asked.

"What Rahul Gandhi has said makes sense... leave the words aside. Why did we allow a third party intervention and why did PM buckle under pressure from Trump?" the Congress leader questioned.

Chavan reiterated the Congress demand for a special session of Parliament in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

"Ceasefire is a big issue and one must discuss it in Parliament. Schedule for the Monsoon Session of Parliament has been announced so that no one further raises the demand for a special session. I guarantee PM Modi won’t dare to call a special session of Parliament to discuss this issue," he insisted.

Asked about a possible alliance between the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) for the upcoming local body elections, the former CM averred he will welcome a tie-up between the two parties.

"We would welcome it if it happens as Uddhav ji is our alliance partner and this will not effect our ideology as we give space to all leaders," Chavan emphasised.

Asked if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents will contest the local body polls together Chavan said, "Within a week our delegation will meet leaders of both parties (Shiv Sena-UBT and NCP-SP) and seek their views on the same." PTI PS RSY