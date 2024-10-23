Pak CDA Saad Ahmad Warraich lays traditional 'chaddar' at Nizamuddin dargah

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires in India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, on Wednesday laid the traditional chaddar at the shrine of the revered Sufi saint, Hazrat Khwaja Nizamuddin Aulia in Delhi an hailed him for spreading the message of universal brotherhood, love and tolerance.

A group of 75 Pakistani zaireen (pilgrims) visiting India to participate in the 721st Urs celebrations of the Sufi saint were also present on the occasion, the Pakistan High Commission here said in a statement.

"The Charge d’Affaires of Pakistan to India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, laid the traditional chaddar on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan at the shrine of the revered sufi saint, Hazrat Khwaja Nizamuddin Aulia (RA), in New Delhi, today," it said.

He and the Pakistani zaireen were welcomed at the dargah by Sajjadah Nasheen Dewan Tahir Nizami.

After laying the traditional chaddar at the shrine, "the participants offered 'dua' and prayed for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity," the statement said.

The charge d’Affaires and the zaireen also paid respect at the Dargah of Hazrat Amir Khusro, located within the same compound. The Sajjadah Nasheen also performed the 'dastaarbandi' (traditional turban) of the charge d’Affaires and group leader of the zaireen, it said.

Warraich paid homage to the great Sufi saints for spreading the message of universal brotherhood, love and tolerance, in accordance with the golden tenants of Islam. He also hailed their immense contribution in inspiring the masses through the strength of their character and moral values, the statement said.

Pakistani zaireen are in New Delhi from October 19-25 to participate in the annual Urs celebrations. Their visit is covered under the framework of the 1974 India-Pakistan Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, it said. PTI KND NB NB