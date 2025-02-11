Pak currency note found in housing society near NDA in Pune; probe on

Pune, Feb 11 (PTI) A Pakistani currency note of Rs 20 denomination has been found in a housing society in Pimpri Chichwad area of Maharashtra's Pune district, prompting police to launch a probe into the matter, an official said.

The housing society is located in Bhukum area, 18 km from the National Defence Academy (NDA).

The Pakistani currency note was found outside a service lift in the housing society in Bhukum on Saturday, a police official said on Monday.

"The office-bearers of the society later approached police. A probe has been initiated and CCTV footage of the area is being checked," Pimpri Chinchwad police's Assistant Commissioner Vishal Hire said.