Pak drone carrying 4 kg of heroin neutralised near Punjab's Tarn Taran

Chandigarh, Feb 4 (PTI) Nearly four kg of heroin was seized after a Pakistani drone was neutralised by the Punjab government's anti-drone system near the border area in Tarn Taran district, police said on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, Surendra Lamba, said the state government's anti-drone system --"Baaz Akh" detected the drone carrying the contraband near the Border Outpost (BOP) Kaalian area.

Acting swiftly, police teams immediately informed the Border Security Force (BSF) and jointly launched the combing operation, leading to its neutralisation. The drone was later recovered from agricultural fields, he said.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said 3.925 kg of heroin was recovered from the consignment.

Police teams also seized the DJI Matrice drone, used by the Pak-based smugglers to push the consignment from across the international border, pointing to cross-border smuggling attempts using advanced technology.

A probe is underway to identify the cross-border handlers, trace supply routes, and dismantle the entire network, the officer said.

The state government has installed three anti-drone systems in the border areas.