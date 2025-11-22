Pak drone sighted along International Border in J-K’s Samba

Jammu, Nov 22 (PTI) A Pakistani drone was sighted over a forward village along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said on Saturday.

The drone, which was seen coming from the Chak Bhura post in Pakistan late Friday, hovered over Regal village in the Ghagwal area for a few minutes before returning to other side the border, the officials said.

Security forces have searched the area to ensure that there was no airdropping of any payload such as narcotics or weapons, they said. PTI TAS ARI