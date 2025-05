Pak drones sighted at 26 places; armed drone injure members of family in Ferozpur

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Pakistan on Friday continued sending swarms of drones across the Indian border, with the military saying drones were sighted in 26 locations, ranging from Baramulla in north Kashmir to Bhuj in Gujarat.

The military said drones were spotted in Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala.

"Drones have been sighted at 26 locations ranging from Baramulla in the north to Bhuj in the south, along both the International Border and the Line of Control with Pakistan," it said.

These include suspected armed drones posing potential threats to civilian and military targets, it added.

"Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in severe injuries to members of a local family," a military official said.

The injured have been provided medical assistance and the area has been sanitised by security forces. "The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems," said the official.

The situation is under close and constant watch, and prompt action is being taken wherever necessary, he said.

"Citizens, especially in the border areas are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential," the official said. PTI MPB NSD NSD