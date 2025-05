New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Pakistani drones were sighted in Jammu, Samba and Pathankot tonight and Indian military is engaging them, military officials said.

The drones were sighted a day after India thwarted attempts by Pakistan military to attack Indian military installations using drones and missiles.

"Drones have been sighted in Jammu, Samba and Pathankot. They are being engaged," an official said. PTI MPB ZMN