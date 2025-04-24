Pak economy will suffer due to Indus Water Treaty suspension: MP minister

Jabalpur, Apr 24 (PTI) The Centre's tough stand to suspend the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack will have a huge impact on the neighbouring country's economy, Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed on Thursday.

The way they (terrorists) has tried to divide the society can't be tolerated and strict action should be taken in the matter, Vijayvargiya told reporters.

The move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty comes after the killing of 26 persons, including tourists, in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday "See, the whole world has expressed concern over the way terrorism is increasing in Pakistan. The threat that it has created in the neighbouring countries is definitely a matter of concern and now I feel that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a very tough stand and the country also wants stern action to be taken on the issue," Vijayvargiya said.

"I understand that by stopping the water supply (suspension of the Indus Water Treaty), the entire economy of Pakistan will deteriorate and I feel that it will have a huge impact," he said when asked about the Centre's decision.

The way they (terrorists) have tried to divide the society through terrorism is unacceptable and strict action should be taken, the minister said.

"This is the demand of the people of the country and the prime minister is working on it. It (stopping of water supply) will make a lot of difference, the economy of Pakistan will be disturbed. Pakistan's GDP will take a big hit because their agriculture-based economy will reach almost zero," he claimed.

"Pakistan will see stars in broad daylight," Vijayvargiya remarked.

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location near Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing 26 persons, mostly tourists.

India on Wednesday downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a raft of measures, including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post in view of the cross-border links to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, firmed up five specific retaliatory measures against Pakistan, directed the security forces to maintain "high vigil" and vowed to bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice. PTI MAS GK