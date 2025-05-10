Pak has to ensure end to terrorist activity from within its borders: CPI(M)

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday said it "positively notes" the ceasefire announced by India and Pakistan and steps should be taken to ensure that there is no further confrontation.

The Left party said Pakistan has to ensure an end to terrorist activity from within its borders.

"The Communist Party of India (Marxist) positively notes the announcement of ceasefire that would come into effect immediately, between India and Pakistan," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

"The people of both countries deserve peace for their progress and prosperity. We earnestly hope that the two countries build on this and ensure that the people do not have to suffer from the evil of terrorism," they said.

"Pakistan has to ensure an end to terrorist activity from within its borders. Steps should be taken to ensure that there is no further confrontation," the CPI(M) added.

The directors general of military operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has announced. PTI AO RT RT