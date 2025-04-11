Pak has to stop terror, will progress if it lives in atmosphere of friendship with India: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Apr 11 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Friday said Pakistan has to put a stop to terror activities and understand that it can progress only when it lives in an atmosphere of friendship and love with India.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also said Kashmiri Pandits will not return to the valley until remnants of terror remain here.

"The government cannot bring anything. Until they (Pandits) feel in their hearts that they are safe here and can roam around freely, they will not come back," Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

The NC president said the government as well as the people here will have to create a conducive atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir for Pandits to return.

"We have to create those conditions and that cannot happen through speeches, but by action. If we really want to bring them back, we have to start acting in that way. We also need to tell our neighbour (Pakistan) to stop terror now. Enough is enough.

"We cannot become theirs (Pakistan), but we can live as friends. Till there are remnants of terror, there will be fear and this (the return of Pandits) will not happen," he said.

Replying to a question that whether targeted killings of Hindus in the recent past were a hurdle for Pandits to return to Kashmir, Abdullah said such killings will take place till Pakistan realises that it has to live as friends with India.

"When we live as friends and with love, both countries will progress and if we live in hatred, the pace of progress will be slow, which we are seeing today," he asserted.

Asked about several separatist leaders dissociating themselves from separatism and declaring their complete commitment to the unity of India, Abdullah said it is wrong to suggest that separatism has died in them.

"Who left separatism and who did not, name them. Who among them were big leaders? This is being done to show that it (separatism) has died in them, which is wrong. Tell me, what will be achieved by the closure of the Jamia Masjid or by restricting (Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz) Umar Farooq? Can it indicate to the country that we are living here in peace?" the former Union minister asked.

He said the closure of the Jamia Masjid on Fridays is wrong.

"When Kashmiris have to face a situation, how can I tell my Pandit brothers to come back here? They should not indulge in these wrong acts. They should never close the Jamia Masjid as prayers are offered there. That is wrong and should not happen," he said. PTI SSB RC