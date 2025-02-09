Pak intruder held along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, Feb 9 (PTI) A 40-year-old resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was apprehended near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said.

Abdul Rehman, a resident of Seri village of Kotli district, was under the influence of drugs when he was intercepted by the Indian Army shortly after he intruded into this side in Lam area of Nowshera sector, they said.

The officials said that no incriminating material was recovered from the possession of the individual, who was being questioned.